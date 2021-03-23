Renewal of U.S. Visas Made Easier

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 20 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The United States has?further expanded opportunities to renew U.S. visas without having to come to the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown, Barbados for an in-person interview.These new “interview waiver” procedures will ease travel to the United States for many visitors who do not live in Barbados, as well as contribute to mitigating exposure to COVID-19.

Most citizens and passport holders of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines can now renew their visas without having to come to the U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown. Previously, only those applicants whose nonimmigrant visa expired within 24 months were eligible for an interview waiver. This period has been temporarily extended to 48 months until December 31, 2021.

