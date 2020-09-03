Reopening of schools in St. Kitts-Nevis made possible by successful management of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 3, 2020 (SKNIS)

Schools in St. Kitts and Nevis are scheduled to reopen next week after a long recess brought about by the onset of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Schools will resume due to the Government’s prudent management of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in only 17 positive cases that have all recuperated and a zero mortality rate from the virus.

Minister with responsibility to Education, the Honourable Jonel Powell, said “this Team-Unity Administration is doing all in its power to ensure that we do the right thing in relation to our young people” during his appearance on the virtual forum series ‘Leadership Matters’ on September 1.“We value the need for their education and that is why in a time when others are being forced to close schools until next year and indefinitely, your Team- Unity Government has been successful in managing the COVID-19 pandemic here in St. Kitts and Nevis so as to be able to resume school next Monday, the 7th of September, in a constructive way, in a holistic way, and in a safe and efficient way, to the benefit of the teachers and students who have to attend those institutions,” Minister Powell said.

“We are doing all in our power to ensure that those teachers and staff at the various schools are empowered so as to carry out the necessary instruction that will forge the minds of our future generations to come,” the Minister of Education added.