Republic of China (Taiwan) at 111: Embassy hosts Taiwan National Day Health Walk

he Republic of China (Taiwan) which was the first country to establish diplomatic relations with the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis in 1983, a few days after the latter attained its independence, will be celebrating the 111th anniversary of its independence on Monday October 10 (Double Ten Day).

In commemoration of this milestone, the Embassy in St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Resident Ambassador to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin, organised and held the Taiwan National Day Health Walk on Saturday October 8 which attracted among others, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew, and Premier of Nevis, the Hon Mark Brantley.

“Thank you for joining us today to celebrate our 111th National Day of the Republic of China,” said Ambassador Lin at the Frigate Bay lawns where participants assembled at the end of the health walk. “One hundred eleven years ago, our forefathers sacrificed their lives and their families to establish the Republic of China.”