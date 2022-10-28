kn_flag

Republic of China (Taiwan) partners with Government of St Kitts-Nevis in support of COP27

The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) has partnered with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to provide technical support to the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment, as well as the Ministry of Energy, to allow their delegation to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Conference commonly referred to as COP27.

His Excellency Ambassador Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, met with Ministers, the Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke and The Hon. Konris Maynard on Wednesday 26th October, 2022 to make the presentation. He wished the delegation much success and anticipates meeting the Team upon their return.

