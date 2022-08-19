Republic of China (Taiwan) proud to continue its investment in the human resource of St. Kitts and Nevis

A group of eleven students from St. Kitts and Nevis will travel shortly, as early as next week, to the Republic of China (Taiwan) to advance their educational studies.

The eleven students are the recipients of the 2022 Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) scholarships. The scholarship certificates were presented during a ceremony held at the Palms Court Gardens on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin was joined at the ceremony by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge; Chief Education Officer, Francil Morris, and other invited guests.

Ambassador Lin praised the strong relationship that exists between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).