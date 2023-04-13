Republic of China (Taiwan)’s Resident Ambassador to SKN commends NIA for promoting STEM

The Republic of China (Taiwan) Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin is commending the efforts of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) for promoting its hands-on learning in the area of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The ambassador praised the NIA with that move which could only benefit students as he presented a US$15,000 cheque to Hon. Troy Liburd, Minister of Education recently at the Ministry of Education at Pinney’s Estate, to assist with the wellbeing of the young people of Nevis.

“The first ever STEM Week in late May 2023 is a testament to your commitment to provide the students with opportunity to develop their interest in a skill in this critical area and to potentially become a future scientist.

“I am pleased to announce that Taiwan is donating US$15,000 to fund the mission of education [by the] Nevis Island Administration. These funds will be used towards various expenses for hosting the STEM Expo on May 26 where students will be showcasing their projects. We are proud to be a part of this initiative and the support of the Nevis Island Administration’s vision for the future,” he said.