kn_flag

inSKN

Request For Proposal Provision Of Security Services For The Joseph N France General Hospital

JNF Hospital, Request, Securitry, Services

The Ministry of Health, Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites Professional Security Services businesses or companies to submit a tender to deliver first class security service at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. The Joseph N. France General Hospital is the Federation’s leading public health care institution providing health care services to the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Copy of Business License.
Tax Clearance Certificate from Social Security.
Brief information about the company/business, including incorporation/registration date.
A written proposal. This should include details of the company’s/business’ capacity to meet the requirements set out in the Request for Proposal.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

Water rationing extended on Nevis

The Nevis Water Department announced yesterday that it had extended the current water rationing schedule to different parts of the island. “The schedule previously published

May 30, 2023