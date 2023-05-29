Request For Proposal Provision Of Security Services For The Joseph N France General Hospital

The Ministry of Health, Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites Professional Security Services businesses or companies to submit a tender to deliver first class security service at the Joseph N. France General Hospital. The Joseph N. France General Hospital is the Federation’s leading public health care institution providing health care services to the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Copy of Business License.

Tax Clearance Certificate from Social Security.

Brief information about the company/business, including incorporation/registration date.

A written proposal. This should include details of the company’s/business’ capacity to meet the requirements set out in the Request for Proposal.