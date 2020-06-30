Residents already taking advantage of new services available at primary health care facility in Tabernacle

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 29, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Persons residing in Tabernacle village and the surrounding communities are already benefiting from the new and improved services being offered at the recently commissioned Sylvia Garnette Primary Healthcare Facility, located at Station Street, Tabernacle.The facility, which offers a wide range of primary health care services including antenatal and postnatal services, family planning, diabetes and hypertension management and district medical officer consultations and HIV/AIDS prevention.

Resident of Tabernacle village, Ms. Tuvia Griffin, while commenting on the opening of the new facility, noted “I am glad to see that we’ve come out of the little basement [beneath the Tabernacle Daycare Center] over there and now we have a brand new big facility because healthcare is very important so I’m glad that the prime minister really came through for us.”

