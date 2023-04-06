RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION of the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis to endorse the bid of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to participate internationally in various organisations ____________________

WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis, being a member of the interparliamentary platform, Formosa Club, in the Caribbean, treasures the diplomatic ties between the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis and Republic of China on Taiwan, and recognizes that the profound friendship between our two countries has grown stronger over the years based on shared values, the respect for the rule of law, democracy and human rights

AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis values Republic of China on Taiwan as a major contributor in international public health while its healthcare system has earned a global reputation and has been our dedicated partner in public health, as well as in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

AND WHEREAS the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis recognizes Republic of China on Taiwan’s efforts and contributions to renewable energy and to the objective of net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Taiwan’s willingness to share mitigation and adaptation projects to climate change, and to enhance early warning systems for disaster prevention