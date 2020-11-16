Restoration work continues on SKELEC systems

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) is continuing with its restoration work on the damaged equipment that resulted in an island-wide shut down from around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 12).

As at 8:30 a.m. yesterday, power had been restored to Frigate Bay, Basseterre North and South, Marriott One and Two, Canada, Bayford’s, Port Zante, Sandy Point, Industrial Site and SSMC Feeders.The power outage was as a result of a fire that damaged several cables and power boxes at the Needsmust Power Station.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m. there was a fire at our Needsmust Power Station, which led to an island-wide shut down,” the company said in a statement.SKNVibes News understands that the crews have been working around the clock to ensure the restoration of power throughout the island.

READ MORE>>