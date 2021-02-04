Retired police and fire officers still have an important role to play in National Security, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 04, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is of the view that retired officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Fire and Rescue Services still have important roles to play in the preservation of peace and law and order in the country. Prime Minister Harris, who also serves as Minister of National Security, expressed this view when he met with the leadership of the St. Kitts & Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, February 03.

The association was represented in the meeting by its President, former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Williams; its Secretary, Mrs. Natalie Fough; former Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Richardson, and Reverend Leroy Benjamin.The prime minister said, “I am happy to welcome this group to get a better understanding of the real important role they can play – a role of continuing service to those who have been at the frontline providing support and adding to the safety and security of our country.

