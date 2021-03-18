Retirees get their “flowers” at Inaugural Retirement Reception

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 16, 2021 (SKNIS)

The leadership and staff of the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Utilities, Post and Urban Development came together on Saturday night (March 13) to celebrate the contributions of 44 retired workers to the ministry, and the nation on a whole.The men and women were recognized at the inaugural Retirement Reception and Awards Ceremony 2020-2021 held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Infrastructure et al, the Honourable Shawn Richards, saluted the retirees at the ceremony, noting that it was a privilege to acknowledge their achievements over the years.“The ministry is proud to honour you for the part that you have played in maintaining our performance standards and commitment to excellence.” the deputy prime minister stated. “We applaud your long service and meritorious performance with a simple but significant token of our appreciation.”

The deputy prime minister indicated that he admired the “strong work ethic and tenacity” in which the officers performed their duties.“I want to say to you that your work is valued by many, many persons,” Honourable Richards added. “… You have all attributed qualities that have not only helped in the ministry achieving its goals but also brought success to our nation.”

The awardees were employed at the Postal Service, Water Services Department and the Public Works Department. The Postal Service retirees were Ercile Bertie-Clarke, Kepren Webbe-Adams, Elmilita O’Loughlin-Belle, James Thomas, Elroy Douglas and Annette Paul.

The Water Service Department retirees recognized were Maysena Percival, Morvette Bertie, Oretha Hendrickson, Loncito Phillips, Adolphus Brandy, Calvin Blake, and James Stanley. Carson Storrod, Allington Bloice, Leroy Wilkinson, Francil Brombill, Leroy Ward, Nathaniel Fergus, and Jerome Richardson were also awarded.

The other retired awardees were employed at the Public Works Department. They are Denzil Saddler, Eustace Liburd, James Sheriffe, Leslie Paul, Rupert Morton, David Dunrod, James Leader, Winston Battice and Conrad Clarke. The list also included Everette Ward, Joseph Williams, Lauretta Hughes, St. Clair Liburd, Wilmoth Thomas, Ronald Isles, Vernon Thibou, Baldwin Thompson, Austin Mulraine and Cromwell Matthew. Jeffrey Allen, Lesroy Ryner, Ralph Hodge, Trevor Amory, and Recaldo Bassue also received awards.

All of the awardees were wished a happy retirement by the deputy prime minister, Permanent Secretary Darryl Lloyd, heads of departments, and other officials at the ceremony.