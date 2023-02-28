Retirement remarks by Commissioner of Police (Retired) Hilroy Brandy, QPM, JP, February 27, 2023

Through this medium, I hereby inform you that I will be proceeding on retirement on February 23, 2023.

I am incredibly proud to have been afforded the opportunity to lead this historic organization.

The opportunity to retire from this noble organization, as its Commissioner, is an honour I will cherish forever. As I reflect, I think of the numerous people who have been helped by our organization, the numerous Kittitians and Nevisians we were privileged to serve. I take great pride in being afforded the opportunity to work with brave men and women who selflessly devoted their lives to serve their fellow human beings. It was indeed a privilege to witness, first-hand, the tremendous work that is being done every day, without fanfare and sometimes unnoticed.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to each and every member of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for your tireless work and professionalism. A very profound expression of thanks to you for your invaluable support that was bestowed upon me during the four and a half years while I was Commissioner.