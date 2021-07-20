Retiring Police Inspector Collins-Percival recognized for 26 years of stellar service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 19, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Insp. Eurita Collins-Percival was on Friday, July 16, 2021, extolled for her dedicated and exemplary service as an officer in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force during a Recognition and Appreciation ceremony marking her retirement after 26 years in the organization.Insp. Collins-Percival joined the police force in 1995 as a Special Constable in St. Kitts, attaining the highest score on the Police Entry Exam two years later. In May 1998, she was adjudged the best recruit of Course #28, the first woman to hold the title.

She was transferred to the Nevis Division in February 2000. Over the span of her career Insp. Collins-Percival served in the Criminal Records Office, Local Intelligence Office, Violent Crime Unit (VCU), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Crime Scene Unit, National Prosecution Unit, and was also assigned to Magistrate Court and Process duties.Recounting some of the challenges faced during her career, Insp. Collins-Percival expressed gratitude to her former instructors and counterparts for the invaluable assistance and encouragement rendered.

