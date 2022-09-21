Return of ceremonial Independence Day Parade welcomed by citizens and residents in St. Kitts and Nevis

Monday’s (September 19, 2022) return of the Ceremonial Independence Day Parade was a welcome sight for the hundreds of persons living in St. Kitts and Nevis and in the diaspora. Hundreds witnessed the event in person at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium and others virtually through live stream via various platforms sharing congratulations on the 39th Independence anniversary, complimenting the government’s leadership and applauding the troops on parade.

Brendalie Herbert, a resident of Shadwell, and her four-year-old great-grandson Chris were in the stands at the stadium enjoying the display of military drills. She expressed pleasure that the ceremonial parade was held this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was very important for me to be here,” she said, waving a St. Kitts and Nevis flag excitedly as Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and Governor-General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd arrived for the parade. “I am very happy to be here to witness this special, special day with my great-grandson.”