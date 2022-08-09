Return of Nevis Culturama a tremendous success, hails Premier Brantley

Premier of Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley has hailed the return of Nevis’ Culturama Festival for 2022 an overwhelming success.Activities for Culturama 48 wrapped on Tuesday, August 02, 2022 with a massive street parade and Last Lap Jump Up. The festival was shelved in 2020 and held virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brantley said the attendance and participation over the course of the festival were record breaking, and he thanked all who helped to make the event a reality and a success.“I must congratulate all of the winners, participants, sponsors and organizers who made Culturama 48 one for the ages. We must also recognize and thank the nationals who returned to the land of their birth in large numbers, and through their patronage and participation contributed significantly to the tremendous success of Culturama 48.

“I say thank you to the Security Forces for you vigilance throughout the festivities. Your service was instrumental in keeping our festival safe,” he said.Mr. Abonaty Liburd, Executive Director of the Nevis Culturama Secretariat, also shared his views on the festival, echoing similar sentiments with respect to the large turn out to events and participation level for the street activities.

“Overall I would certainly rate Culturama 48 as another success story. Patrons came out in large numbers not just for the core activities but also for the fringe activities such as the Wet Fete. The turnout to the pageants and competitions was overwhelming.