Reverend Joseph invokes god’s blessings on PM Harris and his leadership

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Superintendent of the Moravian Church St. Kitts Conference, the Reverend Hilton J. Joseph captured the popular public sentiments when, at the swearing in ceremony of the second term Team Unity administration, he singled out Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris for a special anointing.

“Permit me sir to anoint you as the leader of the pack, as the Prime Minister of this Federation because as good scripture declares the anointing flows from the head down,” said Reverend Joseph, who is also the Pastor of the Zion Moravian Church.The senior member of the clergy said he was moved by God who had chosen Prime Minister Harris to lead St. Kitts and Nevis during this time of challenge.