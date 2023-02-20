Revised St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI regulations provide opportunities for local and diaspora businesses and entrepreneurs to benefit

The regulations governing the operation of the long-standing Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme in St Kitts and Nevis were recently amended with elements aimed at benefiting local businesses and entrepreneurs and nationals in the diaspora.



The CBI Unit’s Head, Mr. Michael Martin, said that “there are 3 options for innovators, at home and in the diaspora, to benefit and raise capital through CBI. Firstly, any person can apply to the CBI Board of Governors to be designated as an Approved Public Benefactor. Under this option, once the applicant can prove that his or her business idea can bring substantial benefit to the people of St Kitts and Nevis; maximize local employment; and transfer technology and local capacity building, then that business idea will be considered.”



Under the Public Benefit Option, the Cabinet can allocate public benefit units to an Approved Public Benefactor to be sold on the international market for no less than US$175,000 per unit. Purchasers of public benefit units can then apply to the CBI Unit to become citizens of St Kitts and Nevis.