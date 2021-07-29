Revitalization and transformation of Basseterre now underway, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 28, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The relocation of street vendors to the public market and the planned move of food truck vendors to a designated lot at North Independence Square Street have been identified as measures being taken by the Government to revitalize and fully transform the Basseterre area into a beautiful and attractive location for citizens, residents and visitors alike to safely conduct business.

Speaking on Tuesday, July 27 on the popular Leadership Matters programme, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said, “Our plan to transform Basseterre into a most beautiful city which allows for safe movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic is now being implemented.”The prime minister indicated that through these actions, his administration is overcoming the challenges which administrations before were incapable of dealing with, and which will in turn make life in the city better for all.

