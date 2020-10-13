RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. donates tablets to Cecele Browne Integrated School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 12, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Local business RG Solomon & Sons Ltd. on October 09, 2020, donated 14 Amazon Fire 7 tablets to the students of the Cecele Browne Integrated School (CBIS) in Nevis.On behalf of the company’s management, Irvine Pinney Jr. presented the Amazon Fire 7 tablets to Mrs. Terres Dore, Education Officer at the Department of Education responsible for CBIS.

“It’s indeed a privilege to be making this donation to support the students here at the CBIS, at a time when our children are being exposed to different technologies.“We hope the school will get maximum use out of them and we also hope to continue the partnership as we work together to build Nevis.“Your donation will go a long way in ensuring that the students here continue to be provided with the necessary tools and equipment.

