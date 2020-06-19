Roach sets eyes on 200 wicket mark and more

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)
WEST INDIES pacer Kemar Roach is focusing on getting to the 200-wicket mark during next month’s Test series against England.
The fast bowler said he wants to get his hands on the Wisden Trophy again and would be all out to defeat England in the upcoming three-Test Series.He is the most experienced member of the attack and has so far taken 193 wickets in 56 matches – ninth on the all-time list for West Indies in Tests.
West Indies retained the Wisden Trophy after winning the series 2-1 in the Caribbean last year, in which Roach was declared Man-of-the-Series with 18 wickets.Roach said he is “ready to go again” when the first Test bowls off on July 8 and that he is looking forward to returning to the region with the Wisden Trophy.