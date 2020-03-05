Road Rehabilitation continues through Basseterre

Basseterre St.Kitts March 3 2020 (FREEDOM FM)

As the island road network continues to be rehabilitated, the public works department is informing the general public that another phase will be embarked upon from Monday, March 9th.

In an exclusive interview with FreedomFM, Engineer Livingston Pemberton gave details of the project although a proposed end date could not be given.Noting concerns of traffic blockades during peak morning hours, Mr. Pemberton said that a schedule will be disseminated at a liter date.

