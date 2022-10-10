Ross University offering scholarships for Veterinary Medicine degree programme

The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA ) regarding the availability of scholarships for the Ross University Veterinary Medicine degree programme.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration encourages individuals who are interested in Veterinary Medicine to apply for the Ross University Scholarship.

The scholarship is awarded to four (4) individuals at any given time (as current students complete their studies, then other applicants are considered according to spaces available).

Interested persons are asked to apply and be accepted to Ross University. Upon university acceptance, individuals are to then apply to the Ministry of Human Resources. Applications will then be forwarded to the St. Kitts Human Resources Office for further processing.