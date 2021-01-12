Ross University speaks on student’s condition

Basseterre,St.Kitts January 11 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE female student from the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM), who was on Saturday (Jan. 9) bitten by a shark, has undergone surgery and is said to be in a stable condition.

In a statement to local radio station, WINN FM, the University confirmed that a group of seven individuals affiliated with RUSVM was kayaking and swimming near Booby Island, St Kitts when one of its students was bitten by a shark.According to the University, the incident took place at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Saturday.

The statement noted that one of the individuals called 911 and the Coast Guard was dispatched, and the injured student was taken to Alexandra Hospital in Nevis.“We understand that the student is in stable and critical condition following surgery. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student and their family.

READ MORE>>