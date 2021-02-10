Rotaract Club of Nevis donates to Ministry of Education in the NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 09, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Education continues to receive donations from the Rotaract Club of Nevis with the most recent being a number of iHealth PT3 Infrared No-Touch Digital Forehead Thermometers. The gesture was done in celebration of the club’s fifth anniversary of being chartered.Ms. Asieah Smithen, the club’s Acting President presented the gift to Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer (PEO) in the Department of Education on February 03, 2021, at Marion Heights.

“We all know that 2020 and 2021 have been a trying time and we just wanted to do something to impact our community and our future generation. So we are donating these thermometers to help with the protection of our students and our teachers and our whole community at large.“So on behalf of the Rotaract Club of Nevis we present these thermometers to you, and we hope that you will put them to good use for our protection of the students,” she said.

