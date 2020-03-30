Rotary Club of Liamuiga Supports Kite-Making Tradition

Basseterre, St. Kitts March 30, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Eastertime in the Saint Kitts and Nevis is known for churchgoing, saltfish and conkies, and kite flying. Every year people of all ages can been seen throughout the islands flying homemade or readymade kites of all shapes, designs and sizes. A prominent figure in local kite-making is Mr Curvis Jeffers. For over 25 years, Mr Jeffers has volunteered his time and skills to teach young, primary school students how to make their own kites.

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga has been a proud contributor to these kite-making workshops. Once again, the Club gave financial support for the kite-making sessions. Although the sessions were brought to a premature end due to the early closure of schools, Mr Jeffers was able to complete several kites.