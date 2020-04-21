Rotary Clubs in St. Kitts donate over 21,000, while private citizens give 26,000 to help fight COVID-19 in the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to impact our regular way of life, Rotary clubs across St. Kitts are playing their part to help flatten the curve by donating two cheques to the Ministry of Health totaling $21, 500 towards the relief efforts in the Federation.

During the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 20, 2020, Trevor Blake Governor of Rotary District 7030, presented a cheque of $11,000 and one for $10,500 from the Rotary Club of Liamuiga and the Rotary Club of St. Kitts respectively. The cheques were presented to Medical Chief of Staff for the Joseph N. France Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson.

“The Rotary family in St. Kitts, we are particularly interested in, that these funds are diverted or used in the testing for the COVID-19 so that we could help in flattening the curve and bringing our country back to normalcy in the foreseeable future,” said Governor Blake. “Our two clubs are doing a number of things to assist the community in the fight against this dreaded COVID-19.”

Mr. Blake noted that other clubs around the world are also playing their part to help fight the COVID-19 Pandemic in their respective jurisdictions.

“Rotary International has been doing its part, a very important role globally, in terms of the COVID-19 response. In fact, some of the channels that we have developed for our Polio eradication efforts have been diverted towards the COVID-19 response. So our role has been significant,” said Mr. Blake. “The 34,000 Rotary clubs around the world and their members are also playing their non-individual parts in trying to bring some relief in their communities.”

In addition to the donation from the clubs, Mr. Blake also presented three individual cheques from persons within society who are coming to the call of national duty and exercising their civic responsibility. Mr. Charles Wilkin Q.C donated a cheque for $11,000, Kenneth Kelly, $10,000, while Eustace Warner of Warner’s One Stop contributed of $5,000.