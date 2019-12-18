Royal Bank Of Canada Leaving St. Kitts-Nevis, Eastern Caribbean

The Royal Bank of Canada is the latest international bank to pull up stakes and exit the Eastern Caribbean, the third such financial institution to do so in 2019.On Thursday (Dec 12) RBC issued a release announcing it has entered into definitive agreements to sell all banking operations in the Eastern Caribbean, and that the sale encompasses the branches of Royal Bank of Canada in Antigua, Dominica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts and Nevis, as well as regional businesses operating under RBC Royal Bank Holdings.

The RBC operations are being sold to a consortium of indigenous banks within the region comprised of the Bank of Nevis, 1st National Bank of St. Lucia, Antigua Commercial Bank Ltd., National Bank of Dominica Ltd., and the Bank of Montserrat.Head of RBC Caribbean Banking Rob Johnston said the bank was approached by the consortium with a proposal to acquire all RBC Eastern Caribbean operations and “After a review of our operations and strategy.

