Royal Caribbean Cruise Arrival Rescheduled

Bassererre,St.Kitts August 19 2020 (WINNFM)

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris is reporting that the arrival of a Royal Caribbean Cruise line vessel for safe harbour at Port Zante in Basseterre on Wednesday has been rescheduled.The announcement was made Tuesday night (August 18) during the Prime Minister’s interactive “Leadership matters broadcast on WINN and other stations.

The crew members on arrival in St. Kitts will have to pass COVID tests before being allowed onshore. On Tuesday, the PM said the crew members pose a very low COVID-19 risk to the Federation.“These vessels we have been advised have been at sea for some time with only crew members. I am advised by our experts that the risk associated to the granting of this request could be very low for the following reasons, and assuming these hold true; the crews of these vessels are all required to have negative RT PCR COVID-19 tests before boarding from their home countries.

