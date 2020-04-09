Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force hails zoning regulations to control the movement of shoppers and traffic a success, and thanks the public for cooperating

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Zoning regulations that were put into effect today, Wednesday, April 8th, 2020, to control the movement of shoppers and traffic – particularly into the major town centres of Basseterre in St. Kitts and Charlestown in Nevis – are being hailed a success by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) with responsibility for Operations, Mr. Adolph Adams said today that the public is abiding by the regulations, which are divided into four zones. ACP Adams also thanked the public for its cooperation and support, and appealed to citizens and residents to remain safe during this time.

