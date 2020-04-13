Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force ready to ramp up arrests if persons continue to breach curfew

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) will be ramping up arrests as too many persons continue to breach the total lock-down protocol that is currently in place to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “We are seeing too many persons walking around without any real reason to be out. We have decided that we would ramp up arrests. To date, we have made 46 arrests and I am certain that we have warned more persons than that, said Superintendent Cromwell Henry during the April 11 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing. “But we have decided that in order to send a strong message that we are serious about maintaining the integrity of the curfew that arrests will be ramped up.”