Royals hammer Warriors to make CPL Final

THE Barbados Royals continued with their rich vein of form when they silenced the Guyana Amazon Warriors and their large support base to win by 88 runs yesterday afternoon (Sept. 27).

Playing in the early game in the blistering heat at the Guyana National Stadium, pressure was place on the Warriors from the first over.

Rhakeem Cornwall punished the bowlers for their inconsistencies in a boundary-laden inning of 91 runs. His inning was full of near chances that were not taken by the Warriors.

He struck 11 maximums off a lackluster bowling performance from all of the Warriors bowlers.

Azam Khan also had his way with the bowlers, hammering 52 from 35 balls, ensuring that the table toppers ended with a mammoth 195 for 5 off their 20 overs.

Ramario Shepherd with 2 for 29 from 4 overs was the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors.