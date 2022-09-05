Royals trounce Warriors women again!

ONCE again the Barbados Royals Women took down the Guyana Amazon Warriors today (Sept. 3) to keep their hopes alive in claiming a double at the Caribbean Premier League 2022 alive.

They already claimed the inaugural 2022 6ixty or T10 Women’s title after defeating the Trinbago Knight Riders in the final match last weekend.

With rain threatening due to the passage of Tropical Storm Eric, the Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first on a two-pace pitch that seemed to be getting better to bat on.

The Warriors women looked out of sorts again in the competition as they struggled to put a competitive total on the board.

The struggle started in the powerplay overs, at the end of which only 23 runs were on the board without loss. It however continued throughout the inning despite keeping wickets intact.