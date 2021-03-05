RSCNPF completes COVID-19 vaccine sensitisation sessions in all three districts

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 04, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Police Officers are better informed about the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine now that The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has completed sensitisation sessions in all three Districts.The RSCNPF collaborated with the Ministry of Health for the activities which took place this week. The session for District “A” was held at the National Emergency Management Agency Headquarters. Dr. Cuthbert Sebastian and Dr. Mathias Ofre were the presenters at that event. Dr. Sebastian was also a presenter at the session held at the Dieppe Bay Police Station for District “B” along with Dr. Dwayne Archibald.

It took place at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre as the participants were drawn from not only the Police Force, but also the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, the Immigration Department and the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services.Dr. Sebastian disclosed that he was pleased with the activity and the level of questions asked by the Officers.

