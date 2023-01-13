RSCNPF Nevis Division aiming for a further reduction in crime for 2023

Superintendent James Sutton, Divisional Commander for Nevis in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF), says while the 15 percent reduction in major crimes on the island in 2022 is a notable achievement, his division is aiming at a further reduction in 2023.

On January 11, 2023, the Division held its annual New Year Celebration Service, its first since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, at the Nevis Disaster Management Building conference room, under the theme “Police and Community Sharing Responsibility: Taking Action in Unity”.

Supt. Sutton said the objective of gathering the top brass of the RSCNPF and officers within the Nevis Division was to reflect on the past year’s performance and prepare for this current year with much expectation.

“According to our preliminary crime data, the Division recorded a decrease of 15 percent in the overall major crime categories.