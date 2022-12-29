RSCNPF, SKNDF and Carnival Committee pledge to continue working towards a safe Carnival for all

The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) and the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) met with the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on December 28, 2022. The main topic discussed was the safety and security of revellers during the remaining events listed for Sugar Mas 51. All parties present registered their commitment to ensuring that Carnival 2022-2023 concludes on a high note.

We are hereby officially warning individuals who have difficulty participating in Carnival events within the confines of the law to stay at home. The Security Forces will be out in their numbers to remove elements of disruption to the peace from the activities. Officers and Soldiers work tirelessly throughout every carnival season, putting themselves out there to spare no effort to ensure law and order prevails. Acts of violence against members of the security forces will not be condoned and any acts of violence towards any individual, especially Police Officers and Soldiers, will be dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. We use this opportunity to also send a stern warning to persons plotting to retaliate as a result of any incident that occurred previously. The Police are conducting their investigations and should be allowed to complete their work.