RSS donates equipment to aid in strengthening scientific approach to crime fighting

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The scientific approach to crime fighting by the Department of Forensics and Crime Scene has been further strengthened by the support of the Regional Security System’s (RSS) generous donation of consumables (disposable items) and equipment. “I’m happy that the RSS continues to stand by its promise to support its member states as they seek to address the contemporary crime and security challenges effecting all of our societies and we are even more pleased that we are able to support the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He said this while speaking at a Handing Over Ceremony held on March 16, at the Police Training Complex where a number of items valued at EC$132,000 were given to the Forensic and Crime Scene Unit. The items included coveralls, face masks, tamper evidence boxes, weapons tubes, fingerprint kits, gunshot residue kits, camera kits, and DNA swabs among other things.