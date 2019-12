St Kitts and Nevis (WINN); After a hiatus from the Soca Monarch arena, Mr. Bagnall returned to winning ways when he took home the Power Soca title, with Rucas HE taking the Groovy crown on Tuesday night.

Recording 394 points, Bagnall topped seven other competitors with his ‘Ratio’ song, including the First Runner-up KT Dan who recorded 381 points; Bary C who gained 369 points for the Second Runner-up spot, and Mr. Hype with 365 points for the Third Runner-up position.

