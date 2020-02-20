Running Gear Presented To Sports Department

Basseterre,St.Kitts,February 20 2020 (WINNFM)

Student athletes and runners in St. Kitts will benefit from a donation of running gear from representative of the Fun Run Cruise.A group of over 50 visiting runners donated shoes, socks, bags among other donations towards the Department of Sports Thursday (February 20) at a ceremony held on Port Zante.CEO of the Run for Fun Cruise Tour, Craig Newton says that the initiative forms part of his group’s push to carry out runs at every port of call.

Speaking with WINN FM, Director of Sports Anthony Wiltshire highlighted the way the running gear will benefit students.”We have children among us who are not as fortunate as others, they are involved in athletics for example and they do not have the proper jogging shoes or a bag to carry their gear in.

