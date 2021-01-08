RUSVM students continue to arrive in St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 07, 2021 (SKNIS)

On January 06, 2021, two chartered flights entered St. Kitts and Nevis from Miami and Puerto Rico carrying students from the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM).According to the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, during her Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) presentation at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on January 06, this is the sixth batch of students for the university.

The charter from Miami brought in 87 students, while five students would have arrived on the charter from Puerto Rico. A total of 92 students would have been transferred from the RLB International Airport to the dorm on the RUSVM campus.“The students would have had their pre-arrival RT-PCR tests done in Miami on Monday and only those with negative results would have boarded the charter,” she said. “Then upon arriving at the RUSVM campus this afternoon their Nasopharyngeal Swabs would have been taken upon arrival.”

The Chief Medical Officer said that their samples will be processed, and the students have been placed in quarantine at the dorms for 14 days. After, they will receive their exit RT-PCR tests. Once they are negative, the students will be free to attend classes and integrate into society.