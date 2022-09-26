Rutherford stands out as Patriots notch win

THE St.Kitts-Nevis Patriots notched up an important victory over the Trinbago Knight Riders yesterday morning (Sept. 22) to close out their 2022 Caribbean Premier League campaign on a high.

Playing on a warm day, the defending champions put away the Knight Riders by 7 runs to remain in the mix for a place in the knockout round of the competition.

With the table bunched and the business end of the tournament just around the corner, the Patriots knew that they needed a victory and Sherfane Rutherford stood tall for the Basseterre-based franchise.

Batting first, the Patriots posted a competitive 162 for 6 off their 20 overs and Rutherford top scored with a blistering 79 from 50 balls, including beautiful pull shot over wide long-on to bring up his half century.

With his side struggling, Rutherford put on a patient run partnership with Darren Bravo (23) before he departed. But the in-form Guyanese batter once again played a crucial inning when he and Dewald Brevis partnered for a 57-run stand.