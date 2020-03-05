Saddlers Primary hosts first ever chant competition

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 4, 2020 (ZIZNEWS)

The Saddlers Primary School hosted its first ever House Chant competition on Wednesday March 4.Chaira Flanders was on scene and filed this report:The Saddlers Primary School’s Blue Warriors made history after being named the first ever House Chant Competition winners on Wednesday.Blue House won the challenge after beating out their competitors with a total of 262.5 points.

Wearing their bright blue feathered hats and royal blue T-shirts, the winning house celebrated their win by jumping for joy, taking their celebration to the school stage.While speaking to ZIZ, Blue House Teacher at Saddlers Primary, Norisa James expressed how pleased she felt following the win.

