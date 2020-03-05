Saddlers Primary hosts first ever chant competition

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 4, 2020 (ZIZNEWS)

The Saddlers Primary School hosted its first ever House Chant competition on Wednesday March 4.Chaira Flanders was on scene and filed this report:The Saddlers Primary School’s Blue Warriors made history after being named the first ever House Chant Competition winners on Wednesday.Blue House won the challenge after beating out their competitors with a total of 262.5 points.

Wearing their bright blue feathered hats and royal blue T-shirts, the winning house celebrated their win by jumping for joy, taking their celebration to the school stage.While speaking to ZIZ, Blue House Teacher at Saddlers Primary, Norisa James expressed how pleased she felt following the win.

READ MORE>>

 

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X