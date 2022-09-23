Safety and confidentiality are priority areas for Census 2021, says Director Phipps

Director in the Department of Statistics, Carlton Phipps said that safety and confidentiality are priority concerns for everyone involved in the 2021 Population and Housing Census, and as such the data collected will not be shared.

“The information that we collect is strictly confidential. The persons that we employ to assist us out in the field took an Oath of Secrecy not to the department, but before the Magistrate at the Court,” said Mr. Phipps during an interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on Wednesday, September 21. “We want to assure everyone that the information that we collect is important to policy and decision-making. We want to also assure you that this information will remain strictly confidential and will only be used at an aggregate level in terms of disseminating information about the entire population and not specific to anyone,” he said.