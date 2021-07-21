“Safety, health & rule of law in relation to street vending in Basseterre” is special topic on Working for You on Wednesday, July 21

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2021 (SKNIS)

Safety, health, and the rule of law in relation to street vending will be the special topic on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.The special guests will be Mr. Austin Jay Farier, Chair of Inter-ministerial Committee to deal with Street Vending in Basseterre; Mr. Philip Browne, Director of Small Business Development Center (SBDC); and Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

The discussion will focus on issues and recommendations with respect to street vending in Basseterre, health and safety issues will be discussed, and the rule of law will be reviewed. Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance, and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.“Working for You” is broadcast live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00 pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/ and the SKNIS Youtube channel.