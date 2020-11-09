Safety is Everybody’s Business

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 6 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Dear Stakeholders,

On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health, St. Kitts Tourism Authority, St. Christopher Air and Sea Port Authority and the COVID-19 Task Force, WE URGE ALL Nationals and Residents to adhere to all Heath and Safety Protocols, to protect our Nationals and Residents.

We have to mitigate the risk of the number of COVID-19 cases and not have community spread. To achieve this we need everyone to play their part, taking personal responsibility for our own safety.

We encourage you to:

• Wear your masks and properly.

• Sanitize or wash your hands regularly.

• Adhere to physical distancing requirements.

