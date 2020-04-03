Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules and Orders No. 10 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 3) Regulations

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In exercise of the power conferred by section 5 of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02, the Governor General, makes the following Regulations:

1. Citation and duration.

(1) These Regulations may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 3) Regulations, 2020.

(2) These Regulations shall come into operation from 6:01 a.m. on Friday 3rd April, 2020 and shall expire at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday 9th April, 2020.

2. Interpretation.

In these Regulations

“night curfew” means a period of curfew with a duration from 7:01 p.m. until 5:59 a.m. of the following day; “partial curfew” means a period of curfew with a duration that is less than a twenty-four hour period and (a) which would be in place for the time period specified in the Schedule; and (b) movement on a day of partial curfew shall be exercised in accordance with regulation 18;