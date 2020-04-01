Saint Christopher and Nevis Statutory Rules and Orders No. 9 of 2020 –Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No.2), 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In exercise of the power conferred by section 5 of the Emergency Powers Act, Cap. 19.02, the Governor-General makes the following Regulations:

[Published 31st March 2020, Extra Ordinary Gazette No. 22 of 2020]

1. Citation and duration.

(1) These Regulations may be cited as the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 2) Regulations, 2020.

(2) These Regulations shall come into operation from 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday 31st March, 2020 and shall expire at 6:00 a.m. on Friday 3rd April, 2020.

2. Curfew.

A curfew is imposed every day for twenty-four hours except as may be approved by the Commissioner of Police.

3. Work remotely from home.

(1) All businesses and offices may continue their business operations by allowing their employees to work remotely from home utilizing virtual means, unless those employees are permitted to work under regulation 5 or are designated as being essential workers under regulation 7.