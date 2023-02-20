Saint Kitts and Nevis Attended a Bilateral Meeting with the EU in the Bahamas

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew attended a bilateral meeting with a delegation of the European Union (EU) on Friday 17th February 2023, before the start of the second day of the Plenary Session for the Forty-Fourth 44th Regular Meeting of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

The European Union delegation was headed by the European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Managing Director Mr. Javier Nino Perez, who was accompanied by European Union Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, H.E. Malgorzata Wasilewska.

Although from the European Union’s perspective, the meeting sought to promote the hosting of the European Union-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) to be held in Brussels from 17-18 July 2023, after an eight (8) year hiatus, Saint Kitts and Nevis delegation used the opportunity to seek partnerships in the build-out of its renewable energy projects in its aspiration to become a green economy.