Saint Kitts and Nevis engages small states at the UNGA and establishes diplomatic relations with Andorra

Foreign Minister Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas commenced his participation in the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York with several bilateral and regional engagements on the 21st of September, 2022.

Chief amongst these engagements was a brief ceremony signalling the establishment of diplomatic relations with Andorra, a small state in Southwestern Europe. Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas, and his Andorran counterpart, Foreign Minister Mrs. Maria Ubach Font discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation on climate action, and tourism, including indigenous approaches. The exchange highlighted the multiple similarities between the two small states. Andorra is a small mountainous country, with a population of approximately 80,000, with tourism as its main economic driver. Both Foreign Ministers exchanged invitations to visit each other’s jurisdiction.