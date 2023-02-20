Saint Kitts and Nevis First CARICOM Nation to Sign Agreement with AFreximbank

Saint Kitts and Nevis is the first member of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to sign an agreement with African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK).

The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew met Professor Benedict Oramah, President of Afreximbank today (February 17, 2023) to sign the memorandum of understanding (MOU), after holding bilateral meetings with various representatives from the organization and other investors at the Forty-Fourth (44th) Meeting of the Conference of the CARICOM Heads of Government.

The agreement entailed collaboration on initiatives to implement strategic projects in renewable energy such as a solar power plant, grid connectivity between Saint Kitts and Nevis in line with the nation’s shared commitment to the development of geothermal energy, and smart metering among other energy-related initiatives.